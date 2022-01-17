Outlook 2022: Trends in the education landscape

With technology, discipline and advanced approach towards teaching and learning, the following practices will become a long-standing part this year.

This year is all about reimagining education in India and the transformational NEP 2020 is all set to reposition pedagogies. From adopting technology to initiating a hybrid method, we have come a long way. With technology, discipline and advanced approach towards teaching and learning, the following practices will become a long-standing part this year.

Correlation of AI and education

Artificial intelligence (AI) helps in creating a personalised study schedule for each aspirant. It has unveiled the most curious and creative side of the human mind. The inclusion of AI in teaching and learning methods boosts productivity of both students and teachers as it caters to an individual’s needs with tailored solutions.

Bridging the skill disparity

Due to the pandemic, the application of theory into practice was a daunting task. However, vocational training is pivotal in the current times, with skill-driven careers sweeping off the employment sector. Thus, programmes on skilling, reskilling and upskilling are taking centre-stage to minimise the gap and align with industry demands, while promoting the ‘learn and earn’ factor for students that accentuates their calibre and expertise of the subject.

Effective interaction attributes

Often underrated, developing soft skills is essential for personalised and professional growth of an individual. Although academic accomplishments may conceal direct outcomes, the attributes cannot be replaced as they lead to effective communication. Thus, it is essential to assess human-centric skills even in times of rising automation and technology, and create a balanced approach for an agile ecosystem.

Critical thinking, practical approach

It is crucial for every learner to be able to apply theoretical methods via critical thinking. Design thinking along with critical thinking strengthens innovation, to augment consumer-centric solutions. Besides, a fine blend of this approach encourages ways of thinking to accentuate complex problem-solving skill sets that drive better opportunities with its universal application across industries and sectors.

Multidisciplinary learning

Application of multiple disciplines is the need of the hour. A hybrid approach reforms the education system in a way that allows an individual to gain knowledge from various fields and streams to excel in today’s futuristic career paths. New policies like multiple entry-exit and credit-based choice learning foster creativity amongst upcoming talent.

To sum up, 2022 is all set to welcome progressive and evolving curricula across fields, a set of tools and instructions to enhance the course of learning for students and teachers and a syllabus that stimulates in-depth research and development amongst stakeholders.

The author is provost, HSNC University