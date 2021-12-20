Our goal is to expand into all test-prep segments: Chandrahas Panigrahi, Co-Founder & CEO, Edukemy

Based on our research and student demand, we identified a gap and began with the phygital approach. We are considering what will work on phygital, going forward, and will work on feedback provided by our students.

Started during the first lockdown last year, the test-prep start-up Edukemy was able to place 51 students in the 761 UPSC selections this year (seven of its students were in top 100). “We happened to be in the right place at the right time,” Chandrahas Panigrahi, co-founder & CEO, Edukemy, says. In an interview with FE’s Vikram Chaudhary, he adds that while Edukemy currently caters to government job exams, the goal is to expand into all test-prep segments, including school to college and college to jobs. Excerpts:

Did the lockdown provide Edukemy a jumpstart in the test-prep market?

Edukemy was started during the first lockdown last year, and it helped us exploit a big deficit in the test-prep space, almost immediately. Historically, test-prep has been concentrated in Kota (Rajasthan), and Old Rajendra Nagar and Mukherjee Nagar (Delhi). But the lockdown led to a behaviour shift, as students could study from anywhere, online. We exploited this change in behaviour by giving students the benefit of online without losing the essence of offline teaching (real-time doubt clearing and peer-to-peer learning).

The goal is to bring good faculty, curated content and expert content delivery to places where quality teaching is scarce, such as villages and smaller towns.

What kind of market performance have you recorded over the last year and a half?

We have more than 3 lakh learners, over 15,000 paid subscribers (enrolled students), over 10 crore minutes of watch time on YouTube, and of the 761 UPSC selections, 51 students were from Edukemy (seven in top 100). Also, 50% aspirants from Edukemy’s first batch have cracked OPSC (Odisha Public Service Commission). By 2023, we expect to double our numbers and grow by 18-20X as compared to our inception year.

Will you continue with the phygital approach?

Based on our research and student demand, we identified a gap and began with the phygital approach. We are considering what will work on phygital, going forward, and will work on feedback provided by our students.

What is your faculty profile like?

They are industry experts, with most of them having 10-plus years of experience in their respective domains.

Will you continue focusing on government job exam preparations?

While we currently cater to government job exams, our goal is to expand into all test-prep segments, including school to college and college to jobs.

Which all languages are used for training at Edukemy?

We deliver content in Hindi, English and a few key vernacular languages, but our goal is to deliver in the regional language of the specific geography we cater to.

Why do you call yourself India’s first non-STEM-focused edtech start-up?

We are the first company to provide end-to-end learner profiling, preparing students for non-STEM test preparation.

Our goal is to cater to 750 test-prep exams and impact over 15 crore students. We are deep into personalised feedback via our app Korrecto, where we provide detailed feedback on answers written with line-by-line comments on answers.