OUP India partners with CENTA

Oxford University Press (Image: Website)

Oxford University Press (OUP) has partnered with the Centre for Teacher Accreditation (CENTA) for the fourth edition of CENTA’s flagship initiative, the Teaching Professionals’ Olympiad (TPO) 2018. A national competition for teachers in the format of a multiple-choice test, TPO 2018 will be held on December 8 in 46 cities in India and at CENTA’s international centres in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. OUP India will sponsor the top-2 winners of TPO 2018 English tracks to attend the two-week Oxford English Language Teachers’ Academy Masterclass at the University of Oxford, UK.

Sivaramakrishnan Venkateswaran, MD, OUP India, said, “OUP firmly believes that the teacher is the principle pivot in the teaching-learning ecosystem. OUP’s continued support to the CENTA-organised TPO is testimony to its long-term commitment to the professional development of teachers. Initiatives such as the TPO help teachers to gain insights into their competencies and create a developmental path for themselves. At OUP, we help teachers to accelerate their developmental journey by offering a wide range of online and offline teacher development programmes, including courses that are certified by the University of Oxford.”

CENTA’s founder and CEO Ramya Venkataraman added, “We are excited to continue this partnership with OUP India this year. The core idea of CENTA TPO is to recognise and reward outstanding teachers in the country and, more importantly, motivate individual ownership of teachers’ professional. This partnership and the prizes sponsored by OUP helps TPO achieve this objective, bringing highly-relevant and sought-after training opportunities for the winning teachers.”

This year, TPO is available in 21 subject tracks (up from 14 last year) across Primary, Middle, Secondary and Senior Secondary school levels. The Primary track (mix of Language, Maths and EVS) is also available in six language mediums this time—Hindi, Marathi, Kannada, Tamil and Telugu, along with English.