Oswaal Books launches ‘Lil Legends’; a creative learning venture for young minds, featuring pre-writing programme

The highlight of this venture is the introduction of a pre-writing programme, which aims to offer early educators, parents, and toddlers a well-structured and simplified method to develop strong foundational writing skills.

Written by FE Education
Oswaal Books launches 'Lil Legends'; a creative learning venture for young minds, featuring pre-writing programme
Oswaal Books launches 'Lil Legends'; a creative learning venture for young minds, featuring pre-writing programme.

Oswaal Books, a publication house, unveiled its venture, ‘Lil Legends’, a brand dedicated to nurturing creativity for learning in young minds right from the early stages. Oswaal Books partnered with the educationist, Sonia Agarwal Bajaj to author their launching series for Lil Legends. The highlight of this venture is the introduction of a pre-writing programme, which aims to offer early educators, parents, and toddlers a well-structured and simplified method to develop strong foundational writing skills, according to an official release. 

“With Lil  Legends, we are taking a giant step towards shaping a better future for our children. Despite  the countless tracing books available, India lacked a cohesive writing program that mindfully and strategically introduced writing to toddlers. Our writing programme will help parents, early  educators help their little ones embark on their writing journey with more joy and ease,” Sonia Agarwal Bajaj, Educationist, said.  

Presently, the writing series consists of four books crafted by the author to facilitate children’s introduction to pre-writing in a manner suitable for their age. The primary goal is to enhance vocabulary and cultivate a sense of joy for learning. The series comprises the following books: Lil Legends Lines and Patterns Tracing Book (Level 0), Uppercase Tracing & Vocabulary Book (Level-1), Uppercase Tracing & Vocabulary Book (Level-2) and Lil Legends Number Tracing & Activity Book (Level-1). Moreover, the series includes a comprehensive guide for parents and early educators, aiming to educate them on age-appropriate writing tools and techniques. This guide is intended to aid toddlers in mastering the art of writing effectively, the release mentioned.

“With the launch of our writing books series, we aim to simplify the learning  journey for parents and children alike. Lil Legends is not just about teaching letters and  numbers; it’s about nurturing young minds, fostering creativity, and instilling a lifelong love  for learning,” Swaati Jain, editorial director, Oswaal Books, said.   

First published on: 25-07-2023 at 17:36 IST

