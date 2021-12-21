Osmania University UG Results 2021: Hyderabad varsity announces undergraduate results; Here’s how to check

Check Osmania University Undergraduate Exam 2021 Results on osmania.ac.in: Students will require their 12-digit hall ticket number to check scores on the website.

Osmania University Results 2021: Hyderabad-based Osmania University has declared results for several undergraduate courses. Candidates who appeared for the exams in October will be able to check results of the second and fourth semesters on the varsity’s official website.

Osmania University Degree Results 2021: The state government-run public university has released results for second and fourth semester BA, BSc, BCom, and BBA programmes. It has also released results for MSc backlog examinations on its official website. Several third-party websites are also hosting the results.

How to Check OU 2021 Undergraduate Results: Students will require their 12-digit hall ticket number to check their scores on the official website.

On the website homepage, students will need to click on the ‘Examination Results’ tab. They will then be required to enter the hall ticket number and submit. Once done, the website will pop up on the screen. Students can also download a copy of the result and print a copy when required.

However, the website may encounter some glitches and not load. It is likely to encounter problems due to heavy traffic. In such a case, students can wait for a few minutes and then try to reload the website again to check their results.

Osmania University Result Details: The results of Osmania University’s undergraduate programme will contain details such as the student’s name and roll number, name of the examination, details of the subject, marks in each subject, total marks, and the qualifying status and grade.

Osmania University Exam 2021: Osmania University had to postpone the undergraduate exams, originally scheduled to take place on September 28 and 29, due to heavy rainfall in Telangana. The BA, BSc, BCom, and BBA second and fourth semester exams were rescheduled to October. Exams scheduled for September 30 were held according to the original schedule. The varsity is likely to announce results of the sixth semester shortly.