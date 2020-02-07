Osmania University result 2019 B.A, B.Sc, B.Com, BBA November examinations announced

Osmania University 2019 results were declared on osmania.ac.in (Source: IE)

Osmania University has announced the results of its Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com), Bachelor of Arts (B.A), Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) and Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) courses for the 1st, 3rd and 5th semester exams on its official website Osmania.ac.in on February 7, 2020. Candidates of 1st, 3rd and 5th semester of the B.A, BBA, B.Com and B.Sc programs of the Osmania University (OU) can log on to https://www.osmania.ac.in/ to view or download their Osmania University Result 2019 results.

Candidates can find below two ways in which students of the Osmania University Hyderabad can download their OU Result 2019.

On January 24th this year, Osmania University Hyderabad had declared the BBA, B.Com, B.A and B.Sc results for its examinations held in September 2019; and on January 7, 2020, they announced the results for:

B.Com (CBS) I, III, V Semesters November 2019

BBA (CBCS) I, III, V Semesters November 2019

B.Sc (CBCS) I, III, V Semesters November 2019

BA (CBCS) I, III, V Semesters November 2019

How candidates can check their Osmania University November/December 2019 Results:

Here are two simple step-by-step guides that candidates can follow to track their Osmania University Nov/Dec 2019 results.

Method 1)

Log on to the homepage of the official website of Osmania University Hyderabad, at https://www.osmania.ac.in/

On the OU homepage click on “Exam Results” links.

It takes you to the Osmania University’s new page.

Here, enter your Osmania University hall ticket number.

Download your Osmania University Nov/Dec 2019 results and download it for future use.

Method 2)

Candidates can also log on directly to https://www.osmania.ac.in/examination-results.php and enter their OU hall ticket number to access and download their Osmania University result 2019.

Osmania University was founded in 1918, by Hyderabad’s 7th Nizam – Mir Osman Ali Khan – after whom the well-known public state university is named.