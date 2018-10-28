Osmania university result 2018: May revaluation results declared at osmania.ac.in – How to check

By: | Published: October 28, 2018 1:43 PM

Osmania university result 2018: The Osmania University has declared the revaluation results of B.Sc, B.Com, BBA, BA, CBCS examinations for the month of May on its official website - osmania.ac.in.

Osmania university result 2018, Osmania university result 2018 declared, Osmania university may revaluation, Osmania university may scores, Osmania university result, osmania.ac.in, ou result, ou result 2018, out 2018 result declared, education newsOsmania university result 2018 declared on the official website.

Osmania university result 2018: The Osmania University has declared the revaluation results of B.Sc, B.Com, BBA, BA, CBCS examinations for the month of May on its official website – osmania.ac.in. The students who appeared for the exam can now to go the above-mentioned official website and check their scores. Osmania University had declared the degree exam results for CBCS BA, B.Sc. and B.Com. which were conducted in May/ June 2018 in August.

Osmania University May revaluation examinations: Results of these courses are now available –

B.Sc (CBCS)
B.Com (CBCS)
BBA (CBCS)
BA (CBCS)
BHMCT (RV) (CBCS)
BCTCA (NON-CBCS)
BCTCA (RV) (CBCS)
BCA (RV) (NON-CBCS).

Osmania university result 2018: How to check

1. Go to the official website of the Osmania University – osmania.ac.in.

2. Check for the link that says ‘online results’ and click on the notification for the results you wish to check.

3. Enter your details like name, enrolment number etc and submit.

4. Download the result and take a print out for further reference.

About Osmania University

Named after its founder Nawab Osman Ali Khan, the Osmania university came into existence in 1918 and is now the seventh oldest in the Country and third oldest in South India. The University has a vision of developing, enhancing, and improving the quality of human resources to meet the challenges of regional, national and global socio-economic changes. Its mission is to achieve excellence in teaching and research and to create opportunities for the students to contribute to the national and regional development.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. EDUCATION
  3. Osmania university result 2018: May revaluation results declared at osmania.ac.in – How to check
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 first impressions: Watch exclusive video - India's 1st engine-less train is world-class all the way!
Infrastructure
Train 18 first impressions: Watch exclusive video - India's 1st engine-less train is world-class all the way!
Indian Railways' engine-less train will stun like never before! 25 gorgeous pics
Indian Railways' engine-less train will stun like never before! 25 gorgeous pics
Why it makes perfect sense for Train 18 to replace Shatabdi Express
Why it makes perfect sense for Train 18 to replace Shatabdi Express
New 2018 Hyundai Santro Review: Can the new Santro bring back the old magic?
New 2018 Hyundai Santro Review: Can the new Santro bring back the old magic?
2018 Hyundai Santro variant-wise prices, features explained: Which trim suits you best
2018 Hyundai Santro variant-wise prices, features explained: Which trim suits you best
Hero Destini 125 vs Honda Activa 125 vs Suzuki Access 125: Which budget family scooter to buy & why?
Hero Destini 125 vs Honda Activa 125 vs Suzuki Access 125: Which budget family scooter to buy & why?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition