Osmania university result 2018: May revaluation results declared at osmania.ac.in – How to check

Osmania university result 2018 declared on the official website.

Osmania university result 2018: The Osmania University has declared the revaluation results of B.Sc, B.Com, BBA, BA, CBCS examinations for the month of May on its official website – osmania.ac.in. The students who appeared for the exam can now to go the above-mentioned official website and check their scores. Osmania University had declared the degree exam results for CBCS BA, B.Sc. and B.Com. which were conducted in May/ June 2018 in August.

Osmania University May revaluation examinations: Results of these courses are now available –

B.Sc (CBCS)

B.Com (CBCS)

BBA (CBCS)

BA (CBCS)

BHMCT (RV) (CBCS)

BCTCA (NON-CBCS)

BCTCA (RV) (CBCS)

BCA (RV) (NON-CBCS).

Osmania university result 2018: How to check

1. Go to the official website of the Osmania University – osmania.ac.in.

2. Check for the link that says ‘online results’ and click on the notification for the results you wish to check.

3. Enter your details like name, enrolment number etc and submit.

4. Download the result and take a print out for further reference.

About Osmania University

Named after its founder Nawab Osman Ali Khan, the Osmania university came into existence in 1918 and is now the seventh oldest in the Country and third oldest in South India. The University has a vision of developing, enhancing, and improving the quality of human resources to meet the challenges of regional, national and global socio-economic changes. Its mission is to achieve excellence in teaching and research and to create opportunities for the students to contribute to the national and regional development.