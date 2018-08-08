Osmania University degree results 2018: Manabadi, osmania.ac.in to declare BA, BSc, BCom results soon

Osmania University degree results 2018 will be declared on osmania.ac.in and manabadi.com. (Source: IE)

Osmania University degree results 2018: The Osmania University is set to declare the results for undergraduate courses this week on its official website osmania.ac.in. The results for BA, BSc and BCom for May and June 2018 are also expected to be released on manabadi.com and manabadi.co.in. The Osmania University had conducted the examinations from May 18 to June 13, 2018 for BA, BCom and BSc degree programs. It had released the revaluation results on August 1, 2018.

OU degree results 2018 are likely to be available for the following courses for first, second and third-year students:

Bachelor of Arts (BA)

Bachelor of Commerce (BCom)

Bachelor of Science (BSc)

Bachelor of Laws (LLB)

Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA)

Bachelor of Education (BEd)

Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA).

Osmania University degree results 2018: How to check

1. Go to the official website of Osmania University – osmania.ac.in.

2. On the homepage, look for the link that says Osmania University degree results 2018 and click on it.

3. Select the option for course and semester and enter your roll number to access the results.

4. Download the result and take a printout for future use.

About Osmania University:

A public state university, Osmania was founded in 1918 by Nizam of Hyderabad, Mir Osman Ali Khan. It was established with the help of chief architect of Mahbub Ali Khan, Asaf Jah VI, Nawab Sarwar Jung. It is the seventh oldest university in India, and the first to be established in the erstwhile princely State of Hyderabad. One of the largest universities in the country, it has over 3,00,000 students on its campuses and affiliated colleges.