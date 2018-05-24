Osmania University degree results 2018 declared on osmania.ac.in, manabadi.com

Osmania University degree results 2018 were declared on May 24. (Source: official website)

Manabadi Osmania University degree results 2018: The Osmania University UG Degree Courses Results were declared on Thursday afternoon on the official website – osmania.ac.in. The students can also check Osmania University Degree 1st, 2nd and 3rd year results on manabadi.com, schools9, indiaresults.com and manabadi.co.in. The results were announced by vice-chancellor OU Prof S Ramachandram at the OU guest house around 12:15 PM. The Osmania University BA/B.Com/B.Sc exams were held from March 6 to April 9, 2018.

The University is responsible to conduct exams, declare results and give Under Graduation and Post-Graduation degrees to all the passed candidates. It is also a responsibility of the university to make amendments which are in support of education. Osmania University is the seventh biggest university in India and first biggest University in south India.

The Osmania University is the seventh oldest in India, 3rd oldest University in SouthIndia and the first University established in the erstwhile of the princely State of Hyderabad. Over the last eight decades, it has shown remarkable progress and has sustained an integrated development of all its faculties.

How to check Osmania University degree results 2018:

1. Go to the official website of the Osmania University (OU) – osmania.ac.in or Manabadi website – manabadi.com.

2. Look for the link that says “Osmania University BA/B.Com/B.Sc exam results” and click on it.

3. It will redirect you to the results page.

4. Enter your details such as name, roll number, select course and click on submit.

5. Your result will be displayed, download it for future reference.

More details:

Name of the University: Osmania University.

Name of the Exam: OU U.G.(BA/B.Com./B.Sc./BBA/BSW) Annual Examinations, March/April-2018.

Exam Dates: 6th March to 9th April.

Category: Results 2018.

Status: 24th May.

Official Website: www.osmania.ac.in.

About Osmania University or OU:

Osmania University is a public state University which is located in Hyderabad, Telangana State, India, and established in the year 1918. In the year 2012, the University was placed as 6th among the Nation’s Premier Universities in Humanities, Sciences and Commerce stream, which secured the University with Potential for Excellence status.

Every year, OU conducts the degree Under Graduate examinations for all the 1st, 2nd and 3rd year students in the month of March and April in Osmania University. The students who had written the examination from various groups such as BSc, BCom, BA, BBM, BSW etc, can now check their result of Osmania University Degree manabadi results 2018 from the official website – osmania.ac.in today.