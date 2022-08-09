OrangeSlates signs MoU with Rahul Education to upskill teachers

Teacher upskilling platform, OrangeSlates have signed an Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Rahul Education in Mumbai with the aim to bring a quantifiable difference and impact on educators.

According to the official statement, the platform will run multiple short and long term courses for both pre-service and in-service teachers such as – Design Thinking, Augmented Reality, National Education Policy in Action, Creating Digital Courses, Technology in Classrooms among many more. The statement added that with these centers of excellence OrangeSlates aims to up-skill around 10,000 teachers every year. Using the OrangeSlates platform, educators such as teachers, principals, HoDs, tutors, and counselors have received high-quality training through the programme and certification courses, the statement further noted.

Further, the statement mentioned that the educator-focused startup uses a 4C model which stands for Creative, Challenging, Contextual, and Collaborative to build a community of educators that share and monetize their experiences in the form of application-oriented training and resources. The model has powered more than 400 programmes, over 25,000 educators and 1,100 above institutions, the statement claimed.

“It is now the time for our country’s educators to receive the right and valuable training. The education sector is pivoting towards the latest technology, and it will not be a long wait to witness the implementation and effects of the changing trends. We have partnered with Rahul Education, a conglomerate that imparts knowledge in so many different disciplines. We are confident that with the pool of educators at RCOE, we will be in a position to train and make our educators completely future-ready,” Pradeep Pillai, CEO and co-founder, OrangeSlates, said.

Meanwhile, the teacher skilling platform is planning to build centers of excellence across the country for pre-service and in-service teachers that will operate in a hybrid format and bring courses and programs to help teachers and other educators learn the latest strategies, pedagogies and technology integration in their classrooms.

Read Also: InterGlobe Foundation introduces HERITAGE fellowships to raise awareness about Indian culture

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn