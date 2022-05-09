OPPO Research Institute announces grants of $460,000, calls for innovative proposals on Inclusion and Health

OPPO has announced the OPPO Research Institute Innovation Accelerator to empower technology professionals and entrepreneurs based on the brand value proposition of “Inspiration Ahead”. The Innovation Accelerator is being held by the OPPO Research Institute and Microsoft for startups as a strategic partner. The program aims to encourage all technology innovators to solve some of the most pressing issues facing humanity even amid times of uncertainty.

Baes on ‘Virtuous Innovation’, OPPO aims to recruit proposals under two entry categories that includes Accessible Technology and Digital Health. The company claims that following the evaluation of proposals submitted by participating teams or individuals, up to ten proposals will be awarded grants of $46,000 each. The company also claims to provide further opportunities for investment, technical support, research and commercial partnerships, and promotion at global events.

The application process for 2022 Innovation Accelerator will begin from May 8, 2022, followed by the announcement of winners after three months. The company claims that each winning proposal will be entitled to incentives including approximately USD $46,000 in grants, partnership and funding opportunities, commercialization of the proposed via integration with OPPO products, publicity and demo opportunities at global tech events, and support from OPPO’s R&D team including opportunities to meet and present ideas to industry professionals.

In addition, OPPO is planning three international roadshows in Hyderabad, India, Tel Aviv, Israel and the United States. “At OPPO, we have always been driven by the quest for virtuous innovation with the aim of developing technology for mankind and this program will be a step forward in that direction. We will soon be introducing the India edition of Innovation Accelerator as part of the OPPO Elevate program to support the outstanding startups from India” Tasleem Arif, VP and R&D Head, OPPO India said.

Read Also: IIT Madras gets new research centre to analyse waste water, receives $1 million funding