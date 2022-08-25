OPPO partners with Kesari Devi Charitable Trust to uplift children from underprivileged sections

Electronics and mobile communications company, OPPO India has partnered with Kesari Devi Charitable Trust with the aim to provide quality education to underprivileged children.

According to the official statement, the initiative stems from the insight that children from the underprivileged Kosara region, due to their financial constraints, do not have access to advanced learning tools and digital educational infrastructure in their village. The statement added that with this programme, OPPO aims to bridge the disparity in the learning opportunities available to certain sections of society by providing technological access to children. The company further aims to encourage the next generation of India to become self-sufficient.

“At the Kesari Devi Charitable Trust, we aim to provide good quality modern education to children from economically deprived rural communities. We are sure that this partnership will make education more accessible to marginalised children, and access to technology will further empower them to excel in the competitive world,” Ajit Tripathi, managing trustee, Kesari Devi Charitable Trust, said.

Further the statement mentioned that as a part of the partnership, OPPO has established a computer lab and donated OPPO Pad tablets to support teachers at the school. Additionally, OPPO presented a school bus to connect the school to children from distant areas to make their commute convenient and high-quality education accessible. OPPO has also pledged to subsidise the operating costs of the school by contributing to the endowment fund.

“As a youth-centric and socially responsible brand, OPPO has always been committed to empowering children through education. Children are the greatest asset of our country, and we are aware of the challenges faced by children in accessing quality education in rural areas. Our belief in equal access to learning opportunities has led us to partner with the Kesari Devi Charitable Trust, an organisation working to empower marginalised sections of the society,” Vivek Vasishtha, vice-president, public affairs, OPPO India, said.

