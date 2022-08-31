OPPO India partners with Mensa India to empower children with digital literacy tools

Telecommunications Corporation, OPPO India has partnered with Mensa India, the national chapter of Mensa International, a high-IQ society to contribute to their Project Dhruv initiative. As part of the association, forty-five OPPO pads, stylus, and internet dongles were distributed to the students at a function held at Vidya School, Sector 24, Gurgaon.

According to the official statement, Mensa’s Project Dhruv identifies gifted children from underprivileged families, to educate and nurture them so that they find the support they need to effectively contribute to their community and the nation. OPPO aims to empower these children with the help of digital access to learning opportunities, the statement noted.

“Education plays a significant and remedial role in balancing the socio-economic fabric of the country. Digital literacy tools like the OPPO Pad are effective resources that help students as well as teachers to communicate, learn, and express themselves in the contemporary teaching-learning process,” Vivek Vasishtha, vice-president, public affairs, OPPO India, said.

The statement added that the digital literacy tools distributed by OPPO will support the academics of first-generation learners of Project Dhruv as they pursue meaningful careers in engineering, design, medicine, government service, academica, arts, among others.

“There are over 6 million underprivileged gifted children in India whose brilliance remains undiscovered and unutilised. They are India’s most precious resource and Project Dhruv wants to ensure that we can identify and help as many of them as possible so that they can maximise their potential and contribute to India’s future. Oppo’s valuable support for this nation-building project is truly appreciated. It will facilitate the education of Dhruv Scholars by providing much-needed devices to these bright children from underprivileged families,” Kishore Asthana, chairperson, Dhruv Foundation and former president of Mensa India said.

