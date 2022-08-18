Open English acquires India’s English-learning platform Enguru

Open English, the English-learning platform in Latin America and the United States (US) Hispanic market has announced the acquisition of Indian mobile language-learning platform, enguru. After establishing a strong foothold in the US with 24/7 live classes taught by native-speaking teachers and over 1.5 million students served, Open English successfully expanded into Spain and Turkey, and now hopes to replicate this success in one of the world’s largest English-learning markets.

“We’re convinced that enguru’s mobile-first learning platform offers the best solution for Indian consumers through its combination of live interactive classes, self-paced lessons and gamified learning activities,” said Andrés Moreno, founder, chairman and CEO, Open English. “Their emphasis on live classes as the center of the student experience syncs perfectly with Open English’s mission and belief that live instruction is the best and most effective way for students to learn English,” he added.

Due to India’s multitude of spoken dialects, English has become one of the most commonly used languages in the workplace and a prerequisite to work in India’s fast-growing services sector. Additionally, the number of internet users in India is expected to reach 900 million by 2025, providing a unique opportunity for the ed-tech market, which is projected to reach $10.4 billion by 2025. This blend of growing internet penetration and a strong demand for English-learning, has created an optimal environment for Open English’s acquisition of enguru, a platform that’s reached over 16 million downloads across India.

“Both Open English and enguru target a consumer who’s hungry for high quality and affordable solutions accessible from wherever they are. We strongly believe Open English’s expertise in scaling a live English platform will help us capture a significant share of the English-learning market in India,” Arshan Vakil, founder and CEO of enguru said.

While enguru will continue operating under the same name, both companies will benefit from leveraging the other’s experience, ultimately providing a better student experience throughout the Indian market.

