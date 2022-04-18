OP Jindal Global University signs MoU with Spanish Government for language programme

The O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Government of Spain under the Spanish Agency for International Development Cooperation (AECID) and the Spanish Ministry of External Affairs (MAEC). The agreement aims to benefit the Jindal School of Languages and Literature (JSLL), which shall host a native Spanish language lecturer to teach Spanish language, culture and literature.

According to PTI report, students are currently being admitted to the BA honours Spanish programme for 2022-2025. These students will work with the Spanish lector or lectora and other JSLL faculty on language skills to improve their communicative and socio-pragmatic competencies.

“The MOU demonstrates the commitment of JGU and JSLL to advancing the study of Hispanic literatures and cultures in India. Students in JSLL will be able to make the most of the wide-ranging teaching expertise of Indian and foreign faculty,” C Raj Kumar, professor, founding vice chancellor, O P Jindal Global University, said.

According to JGU, students will also be provided with study abroad opportunities and internships in Spanish speaking countries as part of their course of study. The three-year programme focuses on the development of linguistic competency, literature, cinema, music and other arts of Spain, Latin America and the wider Hispanosphere.

With inputs from PTI.

