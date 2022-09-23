OP Jindal Global University JGU partners with Seattle University School of Law for student exchange programme

OP Jindal Global University (JGU) has announced its partnership with Seattle University School of Law to create new opportunities for law students in India and the United States, an official statement said. As per the statement, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between Anthony Varona, dean, Seattle University School of Law and C. Raj Kumar, vice chancellor, JGU.

Under the agreement, students of JGLS will have opportunities to pursue an LLM degree at Seattle University School of Law while they finish their final year at JGLS with concentrations in American Legal Studies or in Technology, Innovation, and Entrepreneurship.

Furthermore, the statement said that as part of the academic credit system, the programme also offers opportunities to work with Seattle-based employers, including multinational corporations, including Amazon, Microsoft, and Boeing, international tribunals, and government agencies. Students from India will have the opportunity to study with world-class professors and gain real work experience to become globally trained lawyers,it added.

In addition, students at Seattle University School of Law will have the opportunity to participate in an India Immersion Programme in March 2023, which includes lectures, workshops, study tours to legal and other public institutions, and cultural visits.

