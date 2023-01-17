OP Jindal Global University establishes G20 studies research centre 

OP Jindal Global University has launched Jindal Global Centre for G20 Studies (JGC4G20), as per an official statement. The centre aims to focus on research, thought leadership, and capacity building initiatives relating to G20.

As per the statement, The Jindal Global Centre for G20 Studies (JGC4G20) at O.P. Jindal Global University aims to build international collaborations, launch initiatives to promote G20 studies, organise periodic lectures, strengthen capacities for pursuing research relating to G20 countries within India, and multi sectoral training programmes in close partnership with higher education institutions in the G20.

“This will be a university-wide research centre, which will pursue five major initiatives in this year of India’s Presidency of G20,” C Raj Kumar, founding vice chancellor, JGU, said.