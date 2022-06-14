OP Jindal Global University hosts delegation from UK universities for partnerships, research and collaboration

The Office of the International Affairs and Global Initiatives at the OP Jindal Global University (JGU), hosted a senior delegation from the leading UK universities at its campus in collaboration with the British Council.

The areas of collaboration include two-way mobility of students, faculty and researchers in the fields of Law, Business, International Affairs, Journalism, Liberal Arts, Psychology and Public Health among others. The discussions also focused on expanding the scope and scale of JGU’s already existing partnership with King’s College London, Nottingham Trent University, University of Bristol, Newcastle University, and University of Reading, among others.

The delegation included pro-vice chancellors, deans and vice presidents from University of Bristol, University of Glasgow, Liverpool John Moores University, University of Reading, Durham University, Royal Holloway University, Newcastle University, Nottingham Trent University, King’s College London, the Department of International Trade and the Department of Education, UK.

JGU and the delegates discussed innovative models to expand and establish partnerships through semester exchanges, dual degrees, short-term study abroad programmes, knowledge and expertise sharing. They also identified collaborations which align with India’s NEP on internationalisation of Indian Higher Education Institutions through transnational education (TNE) .

“JGU is a research-intensive university deeply committed to its core institutional values of interdisciplinary and innovative pedagogy; pluralism and rigorous scholarship with international engagement. Internationalisation constitutes a cornerstone of JGU’s core vision with student and staff mobility, joint teaching, research, conferences and executive education being the tangible outcomes resulting from these partnerships. JGU’s efforts towards internationalisation facilitates innovative learning, high quality education, delivering research and supporting scholarship which are highly valued by local and global communities,” professor C Raj Kumar, founding vice chancellor, O P Jindal Global University.

“We have been building from strength to strength. Our international office has been aggressive in not just signing Memorandum of Understandings (MOUs), but ensuring that they are executed as well. As we speak, roughly 176 students would be travelling to various parts of the world for a short term summer school programme. There are 351 working MOUs that we have signed and we are trying to accelerate making sure that they get executed with different universities all across the world,” professor Ramanujam said.

With inputs from PTI.

Read also: Delhi government aims to reduce Covid-induced learning gap for school students, says Manish Sisodia