OP Jindal Global University announces to reopen its campus for all students on August 1, 2022

The O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU) has announced to reopen its campus physically for students from Monday, August 01, 2022. According to the varsity, the campus is set to reopen after two years. Meanwhile, it has conducted classes in online and hybrid mode. In March 2022, the campus reopened partially in accordance with the government guidelines.

Starting from Monday, 01 August 2022, approximately 8,900 students will pursue various undergraduate and postgraduate programmes, offered by 12 schools and a university wide research institute, at this fully residential university, an official statement said. The new batch of admitted students will begin their academic journey with on campus classes, it added.

The varsity further added that students will return to the campus in a phased manner from Tuesday, July 26 2022 till Sunday, July 31 2022. All the faculty members of JGU from India and around the will also return to the JGU campus to resume physical classroom teaching from August 1, 2022, it noted.

According to JGU, over the last two years, the university has developed its infrastructure and set up computer labs for the purpose of data analytics, and installed an AI-based language training software, capable of teaching multiple languages such as English, Spanish, French, German. In addition to the development of infrastructure, the university started four new schools and 17 innovative interdisciplinary undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in 2020.

“The disruption caused by the pandemic resulted in the loss of physical classes and made us push our boundaries to redesign and reinvent our academic policies, practices and processes to build institutional resilience and ensure academic continuity. Given the constraints imposed on physical mobility, our efforts during these times were focused on planning for an effective physical reopening of the campus, and at the same time augmenting the physical infrastructure on the campus,” C. Raj Kumar, professor, founding vice chancellor, JGU, said.

Read Also: Delhi High Court to hear plea to postpone NEET-UG