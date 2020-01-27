Only four Indian institutes in top 100 of FT’s global MBA Ranking; US’ Harvard Business School regains first position

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore

As many as four Indian institutes have booked their place in the top 100 list of Financial Times (FT) Global MBA Ranking 2020. While Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore topped the list among Indian institutes at 27th position, worldwide US’ Harvard Business School bagged the top position.

Other than IIM-B, Indian School of Business (ISB) was ranked at the 28th position. IIM Calcutta bagged 42nd position, while the fourth Indian institute in the list is IIM Ahmedabad, which has been placed at 61st.

While, the IIM-Bangalore jumped six positions from 33rd rank in 2019, ISB has dropped from 24th to be placed at 28th rank this year. IIM Bangalore too improved its place from 49 last year to 42 in 2020.

IIM-A however has registered the biggest drop among Indian institutes on the list. From 47th last year, it dropped 14 positions to settle at 61 this year.

While Harvard Business School has reclaimed the top position, gaining one position after being ranked second last year, Stanford Graduate School of Business, US , which ranked at the top last year has slipped to the third position in 2020 rankings.

The US institutes bagged as many as six of the top 10 positions across the globe. It is followed by France with two institutes, with one from China making it to the list of top 10. While China and UK have nine institutes each in the list, two institutes from the latter broke into top 20 globally.