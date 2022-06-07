Only 67% students pass class 10 exams in Andhra Pradesh, lowest since 2007

As results were declared, only 67.26% or 4,14,281 students of the 6,15,908, who appeared for the class 10 public examinations in Andhra Pradesh this year have passed. This is the lowest pass percentage in the class 10 examinations since 2007, when 73 per cent of students had cleared the exam in the then united Andhra Pradesh.

After a two years gap, class 10 exams were conducted from April 27 to May 9. In 2020 and 2021, all students were declared passed as the public examinations could not be conducted due to COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a survey, girls outnumbered boys with 70.70% over 64.02% in clearing the exams.Of the total qualified, 3,17,789 students stood in the first division, securing more than 60% marks each.

State Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana, who released the results along with Special Chief Secretary (Education) B Rajsekhar and School Education Commissioner S Suresh Kumar, said 797 schools in the state registered 100% pass percentage while 71 scored zero.

In AP Residential Schools run by the state government, 91.10% of students have passed while other government schools secured the lowest pass percentage of 50.10, the minister said.

According to Satyanarayana, advanced supplementary examinations would be conducted for the failed students from July 6 to 15.

With inputs from PTI.

