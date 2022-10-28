Online PhD programmes offered by edtechs not recognised; announce UGC, AICTE

The University Grants Commission (UGC) and the All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) has announced that online PhD programmes offered by EdTech companies in collaboration with foreign educational institutions are not recognised. The announcement was made on Friday, October 28, 2022. Furthermore, the warning for students by the higher education and the technical education regulators is the second such this year.

Earlier this year, the UGC and the AICTE had warned their recognised universities and institutions against offering courses in distance learning and online mode in association with ed-tech companies, saying no “franchise” agreement is permissible according to norms.

“In order to maintain the standards for awarding Ph.D degrees, the UGC has notified the UGC (Minimum Standards and Procedure for Award of MPhil, Ph.D degrees) Regulation 2016. It is mandatory for all higher educational institutions (HEIs) to follow UGC Regulations and its amendments for awarding Ph.D degrees,” a joint order issued by the UGC and the AICTE, said.

The statement further advised students and public not to be misled by the advertisements for online PhD programmes offered by ed-tech companies in collaboration with foreign educational institutions, it said. “Such online PhD programmes are not recognised by the UGC. Aspiring students and the public at large, are requested to verify the authenticity of Ph.D programmes as per UGC Regulation 2016 before taking admission,” the order said.

Furthermore, in July, the central government had warned edtech companies against unfair trade practices. In addition, the government is working on policy to regulate operations of edtech players in the country.

“The aim of the proposed policy is to curb monopoly and prevent the exploitation of students by some edtech platforms through lofty promises or unfair practices,” it said. The Union education ministry is in talks with the Ministry of Law and the Ministry of Electronics and Information and Technology to work out a common policy for the sector.

With inputs from PTI.

