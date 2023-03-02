Online Manipal announces scholarships for women applying to MUJ’s online degree programmes

Ahead of the International Women’s Day, celebrated worldwide on March 8, Online Manipal has announced a scholarship of 25% for select female applicants of all UGC-entitled online degrees offered by Manipal University Jaipur (MUJ). This will be made available to 23 women applicants who apply between March 3 and March 12 through Online Manipal’s #EmpowerHer webpage, an official release said.

According to an official release, #EmpowerHer is an initiative by Online Manipal that aims to help women across India realize their potential through UGC-entitled online degrees from Manipal University Jaipur. This initiative further aims to give women the much-needed support to reinvent themselves by continuing that degree they could not pursue or finish earlier.

To apply for the scholarship applicants are required to visit Online Manipal’s #EmpowerHer page, submit their details and a statement of purpose detailing why they deserve the scholarship. Applicants with the best and most compelling SOPs will be awarded a scholarship of 25% on the programme fee.

“International Women’s Day is celebrated to recognize and appreciate the achievements of women across social, cultural, political and economic forums. Today, online degree programmes are seen as one of the key modes of higher education considering the flexibility and convenience they provide. Over the past couple of years, we have seen thousands of women learners enroll and excel in our online programmes as it gives them the freedom to juggle between learning and other work-related and personal commitments, with ease,” G Mallikarjuna, director, Directorate of Online Education, Manipal University Jaipur, said.