Online learning has brought about the dawn of an educational revolution: Dr. Akash Sharma, Noida International University

The advent of online learning has heralded the start of an educational revolution. It is breaking down geographical barriers like never before, and it is playing a critical role in making education more accessible to all. There is the potential for affordability that comes with accessibility, as online programs can be less expensive than traditional classroom programs. Dr.Akash Sharma (Director-Admissions and Outreach Department) Noida International University in an interaction with FinancialExpress.com explained the latest educational trends. Excerpts:

How is online learning reshaping higher education?

Online learning has brought about the dawn of an educational revolution. It is breaking geographical boundaries like never before; playing a crucial role in broadening education accessible for everyone. There’s potential affordability that comes with accessibility since online programs can be cost-effective as against traditional classroom programs. In this regard, the Covid pandemic has been a blessing in disguise as long as education is concerned because what started as a need-driven compulsion has enabled us to understand the great promises online learning holds for the future. Certainly, there are challenges in digital access as well as adoption. There’s a need to come up with a robust system and method that’ll complement the online environment. Nonetheless, we’re at a juncture where we’re met with challenges past which we’ll open up a lot of opportunities for higher education. To reign in the maximum potential of online education, serving varied needs and requirements of those opting to learn online must be catered to.

According to you, what is the reason behind Indian Students traveling Abroad for Education?

It’s no secret that students traveling abroad for studies do so in search of quality education. A lot of students in particular and people, in general, have this conviction that they will get better education out there which is true in many cases; they also apply to foreign educational institutes to pursue a course of their choice which aren’t available in their country and these students don’t go merely for the education per se, they go for better career opportunities that come with international qualifications. Other reasons such as exposure, travel opportunities, and the desire to explore new cultures and places are also often tag along with the main reasons to study abroad.

Do you think Open Book Exams policy in Universities will make a Future of tomorrow?

There’s no doubt as to whether or not Open Book Exams (OBE) can bring in a paradigm shift in our education system. The bigger question is, ‘are we ready for it?’. Because, while at a glance, OBE might look like a system designed to lift gratuitous pressure off students and many see it as a cakewalk system where students won’t feel the need to study, it isn’t as simple as that. OBE entails much more than a change in the examination and evaluation system. While students won’t have to slog on for hours to learn formulas and definitions, OBE requires that they’ll need to work on their analytical and interpretation skills while acquiring and applying knowledge and should therefore be nurtured accordingly. This means we might have to change the current education system, we might have to rewrite study materials and curricula since most of what we follow at present aren’t encouraging students to be active critical learners. And there arises the need to capacitate teachers and trainers so as to bring about the desired education ecosystem where OBE would be fair on students. So, OBE certainly isn’t and shouldn’t be an immediate solution but with changes involving various stakeholders, it is expected to bring about a better system in the long run.

In your opinion, how has the admissions process in universities and colleges changed in the post-COVID era? Which course is being largely opted by the students post-COVID?

The turmoil caused by the Covid-19 pandemic lead to health and economic crisis and hampered the education system as well. The global education system also suffered a serious blow due to this and the sudden termination of physical classes led to the adoption of modern technology-driven teaching approaches by educators. Tools like Microsoft Team, Google Meet, and Zoom mobile/desktop applications became a household name for delivering lectures.

Educational institutions, in the post-Covid era, decided not only to overhaul their teaching methodology but modernize the Admission Process as well. Currently, more emphasis is given to the online mode of filling the application form and conducting entrance exams as well as GD-PI rounds via video call.

At present, students are inclined towards opting courses such as BTech, MBBS, and MBA. But, courses related to Nursing and Allied Health Sciences streams are also gaining a good amount of traction.

Tell us something about Noida International University, scholarship options and process.

Noida International University was established in 2010 under the aegis of Maruti Educational Trust with a motive to transform the educational landscape of India and focus on eradicating long-standing issues related to gender, race, culture, etc., Noida International University has inscribed its name in the exclusive list of universities offering world-class education not only to the Indian nationals but students from over 30 different countries striving to avail quality education.

It is recognized by the UGC, NMC, BCI, CoA, IAP, NCTE, etc., and offers over 150 programs across 13 schools in streams, including Medical, Engineering & Technology, Sciences, Liberal Arts & Humanities, Law, Journalism & Mass Communication, Architecture, Nursing & Health Sciences, Fine Arts, Education, Business Management, Allied Health Sciences, Public Health, etc. The campus is spread across 75 acres of land and provides all basic facilities to students, including well-equipped labs, accommodation facilities, access to medical facilities, transportation facilities, cafeteria and wi-fi enabled campus. To achieve its goal of making students industry-ready, Noida International University has collaborated with 28+ international organizations as well.

Noida International University has collaborated with globally renowned institutions to promote diverse learning methodology and student exchange programmes. The University has collaborated with many well-known educational institutions like Harvard Business Publishing Education, New York Institute of Technology, Academy of Governance of Fujian Province, Fort Hays State University, AIMST University-Malaysia, Tbilisi Open University, Crimean Business Institute-Crimea etc., for upskilling the student’s life and career by giving them the world-class environment and teaching faculty for their future. The University has also introduced a special scholarship for women – the backbone of society and enabled them to move forward hand in hand with men, thus, leading the symbiotic relationship.

Scholarship criteria for students is mentioned below:

Students who scored between 70 – 85, 86-96, 96 – above will get a scholarship of 15 percent, 30 percent, and 100 percent respectively. Whereas boys who secure the percent between the 70- 85, 85- 95, and 96 above will get the scholarship of 15 Percent, 30 percent & 100 Percent respectively for all undergraduate courses. For the Postgraduate Courses, 15 percent, 30 percent & 100 Percent scholarship is provided to both Boys and Girls. Students who got admission from the Sports quota will get the scholarship of 15 percent, 50 percent & 100 percent according to their Class 10 & 12th marks.