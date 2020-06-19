Online Education: Survey conducted by JNU faculty finds 40% university students unable to access online classes

The survey also said that more than 21 professors had to personally subscribe to video conferencing software to keep their classes going.

While digital education and online classrooms have been the buzzwords since the onset of the Coronavirus pandemic, a survey conducted by two professors of Jawahar Lal Nehru University (JNU) has found glaring inadequacies in the system. Among the most stark findings of the survey, the duo of JNU professors Ayesha Kidwai and Atul Sood found that more than 40 per cent of the university students could not access the online classes, IE reported. More shocking was the finding that 97 per cent of the teaching faculty did not get any institutional and tech support from the university administration to conduct online classes.

Only four professors received the tech support from the university and only three got the JNU internet access to conduct online classes, the survey found. The survey also said that more than 21 professors had to personally subscribe to video conferencing software to keep their classes going.

Kidwai and Sood conducted the survey through the online circulation of the questionnaire amongst a bunch of 131 professors who are teaching a course in the winter semester of 2020, IE reported. The 131 professors who partook in the survey constitute 42% of the faculty members from the university who are engaged in providing online classes, according to the figures shared by the university brass with the HRD ministry.

Interestingly, the survey found that the online classes proved more accessible for students enrolled in M.Phil/PhD/MTech courses which don’t have huge class strength.

Many of these courses have less than 5 students and the survey showed that both students and teachers are accessing online sessions for one to one sessions, the survey found. However, courses like MA/MSCs which have substantial class strength are finding it difficult to get decent participation from the students.

More than 70% of the surveyed teachers also said that online education does not successfully replicate the campus based education besides highlighting the problems in accessing library and other resources during the lockdown.