OES partners with Juniper Networks to elevate student experiences in the digital era

Edtech company, Online Education Services (OES), has partnered with AI-driven corporation, Juniper Networks to use its wired and wireless solutions to power its networking experience. Through this collaboration, the companies aim to advance the online education industry with the digitally enabled solutions in the universities.

“We have been selected by OES to support their advancement in the online education industry. Through our AI-driven solutions, we have built a simplified and automated network that is agile enough to scale with OES’s growing business. With the help of our services OES will reap the benefits of a seamless high-speed wireless connectivity as it continues to grow its business in accelerating the digital learning experiences for students around the world.” Bruce Bennie, vice president and general manager, Australia and New Zealand, Juniper Networks said while announcing the partnership.

According to the official statement, OES has a goal of delivering innovative education experiences that attract, engage and retain students. Through this partnership with the Australian education providers, OES will provide the expertise to create engaging online learning experiences for students who are not catered for by traditional campus-based offerings.

The statement further mentioned that to sustain its continued business growth, OES relocated to a larger office building and required a high-performing network to support increasing demands and growing number of staff. Addressing this, Juniper’s Wireless Access Points with Juniper Mist Wi-Fi Assurance were deployed by OES to provide access to high-speed and reliable connectivity powered by automation. The statement further claimed that using the Mist AI, the overall management and operation of OES’s network was simplified by the company while enabling AI-driven insights into its users’ experiences. The ease of implementation also allowed for continued agility, a critical factor for OES as it looks to expand its business locally and internationally, the statement noted.

Read Also: IITM PTF and Sony India Software Centre partners to impart tech skills to EWS students

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn