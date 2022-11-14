Over 77.78% of students believe in  taking an online course after completing engineering degree, reveals BridgeLabz survey

More than 77.78% of engineering graduates who take up additional online certification courses believe that it helps them to find a secure job more efficiently, revealed a BridgeLabz survey. Furthermore, almost 54.94% of engineering graduates expressed their willingness to opt for online certification courses.

Amongst the engineering graduates, 49.38% were of the opinion that taking online courses is relevant to increase their skill set, the report suggested.

Interestingly, the survey showed that more than 48.12% of engineering graduates wanted to opt for an online certification course after graduation because it may help them enhance their skills, 77.78% of students believed taking the online course will provide them with a job guarantee, whereas 80.62% believes that online courses can help to boost their employability quotient.

The company recently conducted an online survey on the theme ‘Engineers Preference Index’ among more than 1000 engineering graduates by BridgeLabz.

“The online domain presents students with lots of options when they are looking to enhance their skills, and choosing the right course to upskill and re-skill becomes very important,” Narayan Mahadevan, Bridgelabz founder, said.

