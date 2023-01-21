Is online BCA in data analytics worth it? Know here￼

By Ami Agarwal

There is no doubt that Data Analytics has become a part of the business. To make a sound decision, businesses need to analyze data and understand what it means for their company. However, not everyone has the time or resources to learn how to do this themselves. That’s where Online BCA in Data Analytics comes in. The program is designed to generate skilled individuals and understand the data and create business-worthy solutions around them.

Online BCA in Data Analytics covers various topics, from basic statistical analysis to more advanced machine learning techniques. Students get a grip on the basics like cleaning and organizing data sets and performing different types of analysis to interpret the results. Most importantly, the courses offer a wide range of real-world data sets, which will give the students an edge when applying for jobs in the field.

Online BCA in Data Analytics Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who have passed class 12th/PUC/HSC from any stream are eligible for admission to BCA programs. The candidate has to fulfill all the prescribed admission requirements/norms of the Institute / AICTE / UGC.

Duration of Online BCA in Data Analytics

The duration of the Online BCA in Data Analytics program is three years. The first year is dedicated to the foundation coursework, which covers topics such as mathematics, statistics, and computer science. The second and third-year programs focused on data analytics, covering data mining, machine learning, and business intelligence.

After the completion of this three-year course, a wide range of career opportunities are open for the students to choose from:

Data analyst

Data analysis is one of the most common and in-demand jobs that you can get after completing the Online BCA Program. The job of a data analyst is to compile, organize, and analyze data used to improve business decisions.

Companies usually employ data analysts in various industries, such as healthcare, retail, manufacturing, and financial services. They may also work for government agencies or non-profit organizations.

2. Business intelligence analyst

The business intelligence analyst analyzes an organization’s data and provides insights to help the organization make better business decisions. The business intelligence analyst may also be responsible for developing and maintaining reporting systems. The business intelligence analyst role is a good fit for analytical people with strong problem-solving skills. People in this role should also be able to communicate their findings to others effectively.

3. Data scientist

Data science is one of the world’s most popular and highest-paying jobs. And it is no secret that a large part of this job involves analyzing data. If you want to become a data scientist, taking an Online BCA in Data Analytics can help you develop the skills you need for the job.

Not only will the students learn about different techniques for analyzing data, additionally they will also get to practice these techniques on real-world datasets. This will give you a better understanding of how to apply these methods in a real-world setting.

In addition, taking an Online BCA in Data Analytics can also help you stand out from the competition when applying for jobs.

4. Big data Engineer

With the increasing importance of data analytics in business, the demand for qualified big data engineers is rising. A bachelor’s degree in computer science or a related field is typically required for this position, and many employers prefer candidates with experience working with big data tools and systems.

Graduates of Online BCA Program with big data engineering specialization can find employment in various industries, including healthcare, finance, manufacturing, and retail.

Is an Online BCA in Data Analytics worth It?

The short answer is yes! Online BCA in Data Analytics are worth taking. Here’s why:

First of all, data analytics is an in-demand skill. Companies large and small are always looking for people who can help them make sense of their data.

Secondly, taking an online program is a great way to learn the skills one needs to become a data analyst.

Finally, an online program will allow students to network with other students and professionals with help of technology and tools.

The Bottom Line

Online BCA in Data Analytics is one of the most in-demand skills today. And for a good reason – data is becoming increasingly important in our lives and businesses. By understanding how to analyze and interpret data, learners will be able to make better decisions, solve complex problems, and create valuable insights.

Online BCA Program offers a flexible and convenient way to gain these essential skills. Enrolled students will be able to learn at their own pace and fit their studies around their commitments. Plus, with online learning, gives access to a wide range of resources and support from peers and instructors.

The author is head, Centre for Open and Digital Education at Hindustan University. Views are personal.