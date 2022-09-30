Online applications for EWS, specially-abled students in Delhi schools to begin from Oct 3

Delhi Directorate of Education (DoE) has announced fresh online applications for admissions under economically weaker sections/disadvantaged (EWS/DG) and children with special needs (CWSN) categories into entry-level classes for the 2022-23 session. The admission process for the academic year will start from October 3, the DoE said.

According to the official statement, applications will be available on the departmental website till October 10. “Opening of online module for filing of online application by the candidate under EWS/DG category for 5,881 vacant seats and CWSN 4,448 vacancies will be available from October 3.

The statement said, tentative date and time of online computerised draw of lots will be announced on October 14. The list of schools with vacancies will be updated on the website at 11 am on October 3.

The department has further announced two helpline numbers — 8800355192 and 9818154069 — to register complaints or queries between 10 am and 5 pm on weekdays. Despite inviting online applications from September 3, approximately 10,329 seats are still vacant at entry-level classes in private unaided schools, the department said in a circular.

“DoE has already conducted main computerised draw of lots excluding adjustment round for the admission under EWS/DG and CWSN categories at the entry level classes in Private Unaided School (except minority schools) recognized under DSEAR 1973 and RTE Act 2009,” the circular said.

With inputs from PTI