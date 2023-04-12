Oneistox announces $1.2 million in seed funding; Y-Combinator, Powerhouse Ventures, Soma Capital leads

Ed-tech startup Oneistox has announced that it has raised $1.2 million in seed funding from Y Combinator, Powerhouse Ventures and Soma Capital. The funding saw participation from notable angels such as Amit Ranjan, co-founder of Slideshare, Deepak Menon, VP-Microsoft, among others, an official release said.

Oneistox was launched in 2021 by Harkunwar Singh along with his co-founders Vipanchi Handa, Mehul Kumar, and Chaithanya Murali with the vision to disrupt the AEC (Architecture, Engineering, and Construction) industry and enable better opportunities for AEC professionals.

The startup aims to bridge the gap between traditional AEC education and the fast-evolving technological landscape, empowering learners to become future-ready professionals. With their seed funding round, the startup has been able to achieve 30% month-on-month growth in the last 12 months whilst doubling down on its platform infrastructure, developing more new-age courses for learners, and expanding its team, the release said.

“The AEC industry is ripe for disruption, and Oneistox aims at leading the charge with cutting-edge upskilling courses. We have amassed the support of an eminent investors panel over the last year. Our goal is to ensure that the next generation of AEC talent is armoured with future-ready skills to meet the ever-evolving demands of this industry,” Harkunwar Singh, co-founder, Oneistox, said.