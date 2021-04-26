One-year of Covid-19 pandemic: India upskills, education goes online

“The number of transactions for edtech increased by an incredible 69% immediately after the lockdown (April-May 2020 versus January-March 2020).

The impact of the pandemic-induced lockdown on the edtech sector has been fairly positive, according to the online payments solution provider PayU’s digital expenditure survey. PayU has mapped the impact of Covid-19 and lockdown as seen through a year-on-year change in digital payments, and said that edtech has emerged as a winner, with a 78% increase in the number of transactions and a 44% increase in expenditure, within this period.

The most likely explanations, PayU said, are an increasing number of professionals upskilling themselves as they worked from home and students shifting to online education.

“The number of transactions for edtech increased by an incredible 69% immediately after the lockdown (April-May 2020 versus January-March 2020). Although the edtech segment witnessed growth, the average ticket size reduced by 19%, possibly as course prices dropped in response to a surge in demand,” PayU noted in its survey (PayU Insights Report).