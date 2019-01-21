One-year MBA: Should you consider it?

By Himadri Das

Old businesses are fighting a battle of survival and new ones with asset-light models are disrupting the status quo. There are two key developments: One, the omnipresence of high-speed internet and its accessibility at everyone’s fingertips, thanks to smartphones; two, rapid advances in data storage and computing.

Skills and competencies required in this landscape have undergone a tsunami-like upheaval. The career growth of executives hinges on their ability to acquire new competencies in a comprehensive manner. Unfortunately, there are no shortcuts to this; it requires putting in the hard yards through the rigours of good quality management education. The good news is that business schools are cognisant of this, as is evident from the full-time one-year MBA programmes that have been designed especially for mid-level executives.

Building new-age competencies: Top one-year MBA programmes focus on executives with typically five or more years of work experience, and help them develop the competencies that will equip them to take on the challenges of the current business environment. These programmes have specialised curriculum in the areas of analytics, AI, ML, IoT, blockchain, in addition to core management functional areas of marketing, finance, operations and HR.

Moving up the corporate ladder: It often happens that after certain years at work, due to limited opportunities, career growth slows down. One-year MBA helps experienced executives in climbing a steeper learning curve.

Opportunity to unlearn, relearn: Companies recognise the value of such programmes and often sponsor their executives to enrol in these. Also, a growing number of mid-level executives are quitting their jobs and enrolling in such programmes as they realise it is imperative for them to unlearn and relearn, to transform themselves from old economy to new economy executives. This is the only way to catalyse career growth in a business environment that is caught in the swirling rapids of fast-changing market dynamics.

Industry-aligned curriculum: The best way to develop curriculum for such programmes is by collaborating with industry. In addition, the competency development for mid-level executives is significantly enhanced when industry practitioners teach part of the curriculum. Business schools located in corporate hubs and with a strong industry connect obviously have a distinct advantage in creating a superior curriculum and learning outcomes for their students.

Networking opportunities: It opens a multitude of networking opportunities. The classroom is composed of a diverse pool of professionals from different sectors and functions, making it easier to learn from the peer group and build relationships that will help in the future.

The author is director general, IMI Delhi