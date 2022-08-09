One VC each in central universities belongs to SC-ST community, says Education ministry

According to Ministry of Education data, only one vice chancellor across central universities in the country belongs to Schedule Caste (SC) community, one to Schedule Tribe (ST) community while seven are from Other Backward Classes (OBC) community,

Similarly, two registrars in central universities belong to SC community, five to ST community and three registrars belong to OBC community.

As per data till April 1, 1,306 out of 12,373 teachers in 45 central universities belong to SC community, 568 (ST), and 1,740 (OBC) while 8,386 are from general category. Among the non-teaching staff in central universities, 2,063 out of 22,096 staff members belong to SC category, 1,186 (ST), 2,342 (OBC) and 16,132 belong to general category.

The statistics from 45 central universities were shared by Subhas Sarkar, Union Minister of State for Education in response to a written question in Lok Sabha.

“Government of India has enacted the Central Educational Institutions (Reservation in Teachers’ Cadre) Act, 2019 to ensure adequate representation of Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs), Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBCs) and Economically Weaker Sections (EWSs),” Sarkar said.

The question was asked whether the deprived social categories such as SCs, STs and OBCs are adequately represented in the central varsities.

With inputs from PTI.

