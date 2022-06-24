One to eight grade children in Rajasthan govt schools to get milk twice a week

Children from grade one to eight will now get milk two days a week in government schools of Rajasthan under the ‘Mukhyamantri Bal Gopal Yojana‘. The government is hopeful that with this initiative the nutritional level of children, their enrolment and attendance in government schools will increase, according to an official statement.

The initiative will be implemented in government schools, Madrassas and special training centers associated with the mid-day meal scheme.

Pawan Kumar Goyal, additional chief secretary (Education) stated under the scheme, about 69.21 lakh children studying in government schools would be provided milk prepared from milk powder on Tuesdays and Fridays.

“If these days are holidays, milk will be made available on the next academic day. Children of grades one to five will get 150 ml milk and six to eight grade children 200 ml,” he said.

Goyal informed that the powder milk will be procured from the Rajasthan Cooperative Dairy Federation.

With inputs from PTI.

