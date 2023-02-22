One seat in each course reserved for displaced J-K students at Vishwakarma Skill University: VC

One seat in each course of the Shri Vishwakarma Skill University (VSU), Haryana, has been reserved for displaced students from Jammu and Kashmir, Raj Nehru, vice chancellor, VSU, said. Nehru called upon the students from Jammu and Kashmir to pursue skill education for better career prospects.

He said the university offers courses that are “hybrid” in nature, with a focus on “you earn while you learn”.

The vice chancellor further added that the university runs more than 40 programmes in which one seat in each course has been reserved for displaced students from Jammu and Kashmir. The university is directly associated with industry under a dual-integrated model, he added.

“After studying at our university, students can directly connect with the industry. Shri Vishwakarma Skill University will facilitate every student to come on the employment model,” Nehru said.

Furthermore, Nehru mentioned that the university also offers scholarships to meritorious students.

With inputs from PTI