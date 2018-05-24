One more feather in IIT Bombay’s cap!

IIT Bombay has emerged as the top Innovator in the Academic Institution category, winning the Clarivate Analytics India Innovation Award 2018. (IITB Website)

IIT Bombay has emerged as the top Innovator in the Academic Institution category, winning the Clarivate Analytics India Innovation Award 2018. With this award, IIT Bombay has secured its spot among the top 12 innovators in India. The citation of the award read: “IIT Bombay emerges as the Top Innovator in the Academic Institution category with the highest number of unique patent families published during 2015-17. In addition, they have a healthy performance in the category on the grant success and globalization parameters.”

The award was received by Prof. A.K. Suresh, Deputy Director (Academic and Infrastructural Affairs) on behalf of IIT Bombay. The ceremony was held on May 16, 2018, in Bengaluru.

12 innovative organizations awarded at the 2018 India Innovation Conference and Awards, hosted by @Clarivate (via @Bisinfotech_TMC) >> https://t.co/Sgj9nfvARF #ClarivateInnovates pic.twitter.com/x49ltdAFUW — Clarivate Analytics (@clarivate) May 19, 2018

This year, 30 organizations were identified across six sub-categories as the top innovators in India. While the top 12 innovators were awarded and honoured at the ceremony. The awards were given in 3 broad categories of namely Government Research Organizations, Academic Institutions, and Corporations. The list also included Infosys Limited, Tata Consultancy Services Limited and Reliance Industries Limited among other innovators. While Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research also shared the same award as did the IIT in the ceremony.

Here’s the full list of winners:-