  3. One more feather in IIT Bombay’s cap!

The award was received by Prof. A.K. Suresh, Deputy Director (Academic and Infrastructural Affairs) on behalf of IIT Bombay.

IIT Bombay has emerged as the top Innovator in the Academic Institution category, winning the Clarivate Analytics India Innovation Award 2018. (IITB Website)

IIT Bombay has emerged as the top Innovator in the Academic Institution category, winning the Clarivate Analytics India Innovation Award 2018. With this award, IIT Bombay has secured its spot among the top 12 innovators in India. The citation of the award read: “IIT Bombay emerges as the Top Innovator in the Academic Institution category with the highest number of unique patent families published during 2015-17. In addition, they have a healthy performance in the category on the grant success and globalization parameters.”

The award was received by Prof. A.K. Suresh, Deputy Director (Academic and Infrastructural Affairs) on behalf of IIT Bombay. The ceremony was held on May 16, 2018, in Bengaluru.

This year, 30 organizations were identified across six sub-categories as the top innovators in India. While the top 12 innovators were awarded and honoured at the ceremony. The awards were given in 3 broad categories of namely Government Research Organizations, Academic Institutions, and Corporations. The list also included Infosys Limited, Tata Consultancy Services Limited and Reliance Industries Limited among other innovators. While Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research also shared the same award as did the IIT in the ceremony.

Here’s the full list of winners:-

Industry Category Organization
Corporations – Pharmaceuticals, Biotechnology & Life Sciences ·         Cadila Healthcare Limited·         Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

 
Corporations – Software & Services ·         Infosys Limited·         Tata Consultancy Services Limited

 
Corporations – Automobile & Capital Goods ·         Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited·         TVS Motor Company Limited

 
Corporations – Other ·         Poly Medicure Limited·         Reliance Industries Limited
Government Research Organizations ·         Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR)·         Department of Biotechnology (DBT)

 
Academic Institutions ·         Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay·         Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific        Research

