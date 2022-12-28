Om Birla inaugurates new building of MIT-WPU School of Design

A new building of MIT- World Peace University (WPU) School of Design has been launched within the university premises in Kothrud, Pune, an official release said. The inauguration was done by Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla.

According to the release, the multi-storey building has dedicated floors for different departments of Design, Visual Arts, Interior Design, and more with state-of-the-art lecture halls that incorporate international standard laboratories, and multimedia facilities that allow for cutting-edge research and new-age learning.

“The founding principles of MIT – World Peace University are Bhartiya Sanskriti, Sanskar, and Vichar. With the new thinking and innovative minds of the youth in the coming years, India will soon become Vishwaguru,” Om Birla said.

He added that people in the fields of law, technology, design, science, and philosophy in Pune have made significant contributions to the establishment of new India.

MIT-WPU School of Design provides programmes such as Bachelor of Design (B.Des) with specialisations in Fashion and Apparel Design, Product Design, User Experience Design, Jewellery Design and Manufacturing and Visual Communication Design, Master of Design (M.Des) and BID (Bachelor of Interior Design). Admissions for Design courses for academic year 2023 are currently open.

With inputs from PTI