Olive’s Ubi Academy, announces 200 scholarships for motion design program in Kerala

Ed-tech company UBI Academy by Olive Group has announced 200 scholarships in Kerala for its one year mortion design programme followed by 12 months paid internship. Supported by Enterprise Ireland, Olive Group has introduced the program to boost innovation in moving media and design with international curriculum at the UBI Academy in India.

The course is designed keeping in mind the market trends witnessing a high demand of individuals skilled in graphics, animation, User experience (UX), Augmented Reality (AR) and Vitual Reality (VR) among other arenas of designing.

“Indians have a high potential of adapting new tech trends and they keep exploring opportunities to upskill for better employability. Thus, our main motto to start this program is to fill the skill gap, and train and absorb students to meet the high job-market demand. Besides, the idea behind initiating the scholarship program in Kerala is the verve of individuals to learn and establish a successful career in motion designing and associated technology as per the evolving trends. The appetite of the people in Kerala indicates the bright future of tomorrow and a growth trajectory in the aligned industries,” Kailas Satheesan, chief operating officer, Olive Group said,

The program is a career pivot for working professionals as well as graduates aspiring employment in the areas. Additionally, programs for high-school students and young graduates are also available.

“Innovation holds a very important place in Ireland and we at Enterprise Ireland believe in encouraging and supporting innovative ideas. Olive Group’s high-end training courses aim to help more people access quality education and to help businesses onboard, train and upskill staff is one of them,” Conor Fahy, regional director, Middle East, Africa, India, Enterprise Ireland said.

