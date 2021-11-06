OJEE 2021 Counselling schedule revised: Find out new dates for Odisha Joint Entrance Examination counselling

The new schedule states that the result of round 1 seat allotment will be released on November 9, 2021.
OJEE 2021 Counselling: The OJEE authorities have reportedly revised the counselling schedule for Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE 2021). The new schedule states that the result of round 1 seat allotment will be released on November 9, 2021. To check the results, candidates can visit the official website – ojee.nic.i.
The registration and locking process for round 1 will begin from November 10 and will end on November 15, around 10 pm. The round 2 seat allotment result will be released on November 18 at 5 pm and the final round allotment list is expected to be out on November 25, 5 pm.
As per the official statement, candidates who have paid part admission-cum-seat-confirmation fee and have gotten their documents verified can download their final allotment letter.
“All candidates, who have paid part admission-cum-seat confirmation fee and have verified their documents can download their final allotment letter. Then, they have to report to the finally allotted institute/college for final admission within November 30, 2021, failing which, the allotment will be cancelled,” read the statement.
The OJEE 2021 entrance exam was held from September 6 to September 18 for admission to various undergraduate and postgraduate courses and a total number of 65,763 candidates registered for OJEE. Out of this, 49,360 candidates appeared in the test and 49,279 candidates were allotted ranks in their corresponding courses.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.