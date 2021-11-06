OJEE 2021 Counselling schedule revised: Find out new dates for Odisha Joint Entrance Examination counselling

The OJEE 2021 entrance exam was held from September 6 to September 18 for admission to various undergraduate and postgraduate courses and a total number of 65,763 candidates registered for OJEE

OJEE 2021 Counselling: The OJEE authorities have reportedly revised the counselling schedule for Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE 2021). The new schedule states that the result of round 1 seat allotment will be released on November 9, 2021. To check the results, candidates can visit the official website – ojee.nic.i.

The registration and locking process for round 1 will begin from November 10 and will end on November 15, around 10 pm. The round 2 seat allotment result will be released on November 18 at 5 pm and the final round allotment list is expected to be out on November 25, 5 pm.

“All candidates, who have paid part admission-cum-seat confirmation fee and have verified their documents can download their final allotment letter. Then, they have to report to the finally allotted institute/college for final admission within November 30, 2021, failing which, the allotment will be cancelled,” read the statement.

The OJEE 2021 entrance exam was held from September 6 to September 18 for admission to various undergraduate and postgraduate courses and a total number of 65,763 candidates registered for OJEE. Out of this, 49,360 candidates appeared in the test and 49,279 candidates were allotted ranks in their corresponding courses.