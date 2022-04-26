Ohio University to develop virtual platform for research, US-India proposals by Lalit K Jha

Ohio University to develop a virtual platform for research developing joint India-US proposals, an American Senator has said. The University has received a grant of $78,000 .

“Research in science and technology is critical to create jobs and improve our economy. We unleash more American innovation when everyone is able to participate and we nurture all Ohio talent,” Senator Sherrod Brown said.

The programme will be funded by the National Science Foundation (NSF) and developed by Case Western Reserve University.

When developed, the virtual platform will facilitate collaborations in leading-edge areas while helping to accelerate research and innovation and strengthening the engagement between the world’s two democracies, a media release said.

Brown has cosponsored the Supporting Early Career Researchers Act to establish a two-year pilot programme at the NSF to award grants to highly qualified, early career investigators at independent and higher education research institutions.

The media release further stated, this initiative will help prevent research talent loss due to job market disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

With inputs from PTI.

