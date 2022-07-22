Offline classes to resume for all Jawaharlal Nehru University students from August 3

Jawaharlal Nehru University will resume offline classes for all courses from next month, the varsity said in an official notification. The classes will begin from August 3.

The varsity closed for in-person classes in March 2020 following the outbreak of Covid-19. It reopened in February for all students except students in the first year. However, the students alleged that several centres, including the School of International Studies, did not resume in-person classes.

Several student groups also organised protests, demanding for the resumption of offline classes at the school.

“It has been decided to start classes in offline mode in the University by 3rd of August,2022. All the students are hereby required to attend the offline classes from 3rd August, 2022,” the varsity said in its notification.

The announcement comes barely a month after the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union staged a protest, demanding the resumption of offline classes for first-year students at the School of International Studies. In response, the university issued a separate notice for the School of International Studies students, asking them to attend offline classes from August 3.

The varsity recently hit the news after news emerged that it was considering bringing back the deprivation points model for research students. The model is a unique feature of the university’s admission process, Vice Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit said earlier this month.

The varsity scrapped the system during the tenure of Pandit’s predecessor, and current University Grants Commission Chairman, M Jagadesh Kumar in 2017 for research degree admissions such as MPhil and PhD. The model continued for admissions into undergraduate and postgraduate programmes.

Teachers and students have long been demanding the return of the model that aims to facilitate the entry of aspiring women students and those from backward regions. Under the system, the varsity offers extra marks to the total entrance test score of a disadvantaged student.