Officials hopeful Rs 400 crore sanctioned by Delhi govt to MCD schools will address various issues

The Rs 400 crore sanctioned by the Arvind Kejriwal government to MCD schools will address their various issues and greatly help in bringing improvements to municipal schools, Delhi government officials said.

Nine lakh children studying in Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) schools will “receive an excellent education after this step”, they said on Monday.

“The Kejriwal government has sanctioned the release of Rs 400 crore for the development of MCD schools, to make MCD schools world-class. The funds allocated by the Kejriwal government for MCD schools will greatly help in bringing improvement in municipal schools,” the government said in a statement.

Education Minister Atishi announced the provision of the said funds in April. While making the announcement of the fund, Atishi said, “Ever since the Kejriwal government came to power, education has always been its priority. Every year, it is ensured that a major part of the budget is allocated to the education sector.” The education system of Delhi has been facing a crisis because government schools that provide education from grades one to five come under the MCD.

She added that after Delhi government schools, now it is the commitment of the Kejriwal government to make MCD schools world-class on the same lines.

The Kejriwal government has allocated Rs 1,700 crore as a grant-in-aid for the development of MCD schools. This amount will support MCD in ensuring better infrastructure and facilities at MCD schools and timely disbursement of salaries to the staff.

