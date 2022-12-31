OECD report for tertiary education reveals 10 most educated population in the world; check list here

According to the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) tertiary education report, which was released in October 2022, Canada, Japan, and Luxembourg are billed to be the top three most educated countries in the world.

As per data revealed by the OECD, it was observed that the share of 25 to 34-year-olds having tertiary education increased by 20 percentage points, from 27 per cent to 48 per cent, between 2000 and 2021, the Indian Express reported.

Here is the list of 10 most educated population in the world, as per OECD report:

Canada: 59.96 per cent

Japan: 52.68 per cent

Luxembourg: 51.31 per cent

South Korea: 50.71 per cent

Israel: 50.12 per cent

United States: 50.06 per cent

Ireland: 49.94 per cent

United Kingdom: 49.39 per cent

Australia: 49.34 per cent

Finland: 47.87 per cent

Each of the abovementioned countries has bagged a higher share of the population with a higher tertiary degree in comparison with the OECD average, which is pegged at 39 per cent, reported by IE. According to the OECD report, India is far below the average, having only 20.4 per cent of its population who possess tertiary education.

The unemployment rate in some of these countries stands as low as 2.5 per cent, while most of the populations are educated.

Finland is having the the highest unemployment rate of 6.7 per cent, which followed by Ireland with 6.6 per cent, Canada 5.4 per cent, Israel with 5.05 per cent, Luxembourg having 4.6 per cent, the United States with 3.7 per cent, the United Kingdom with 3.6 per cent, Australia with 3.5 per cent, Japan with 2.6 per cent, and South Korea with 2.5 per cent.