Odisha: State universities, Degree Colleges to start classes for final year students from January 11

Odisha to open colleges for final year students. (Representational image/PTI Photo)

Public universities and degree colleges in Odisha are set to start classes for final year students from January 11.

State Public Universities and Government, as well as Non-Government Degree Colleges (coming under Higher Education Department), are hereby directed to commence physical classroom teaching for students of 2020-21 Final Year UG/PG courses from 11th January, the Odisha government said today.

(more details soon)