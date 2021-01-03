  • MORE MARKET STATS

Odisha: State universities, Degree Colleges to start classes for final year students from January 11

By: |
January 3, 2021 8:40 PM

Public universities and degree colleges in Odisha are set to start classes for final year students from January 11.

odisha college openingOdisha to open colleges for final year students. (Representational image/PTI Photo)

State Public Universities and Government, as well as Non-Government Degree Colleges (coming under Higher Education Department), are hereby directed to commence physical classroom teaching for students of 2020-21 Final Year UG/PG courses from 11th January, the Odisha government said today.

(more details soon)

