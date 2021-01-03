Odisha: State universities, Degree Colleges to start classes for final year students from January 11

Public universities and degree colleges in Odisha are set to start classes for final year students from January 11.
State Public Universities and Government, as well as Non-Government Degree Colleges (coming under Higher Education Department), are hereby directed to commence physical classroom teaching for students of 2020-21 Final Year UG/PG courses from 11th January, the Odisha government said today.
