Odisha plus two cut off 2018: First +2 merit list at samsodisha.gov.in, know how to check

Odisha plus two admission 2018: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha has released the plus two or +2 merit list today at 11 AM on the official website- samsodisha.gov.in. Students who have passed their Class 10 or Matric examinations and had applied for seats in arts, commerce and science streams can check the merit list on the official website of School and Mass Education Department, Odisha (Student Academic Management System). As per DHE reports, the first phase admission will be done between July 2 and July 5.

Meanwhile, the process of filling up of application forms had begun from June 1. The last date for filling the form was June 17. But, it was extended till June 22 due to festivals like Rajo Sankranti and Eid-Ui-Fitr on June 15 and 16 respectively. Around 4,41,306 students had registered their names for admission into about 2000 Plus Two junior colleges across Odisha.

Steps to check DHE +2 admission Rank List:

1. Log in to the website- samsodisha.gov.in.

2. Click on the link- “Higher Secondary School / Junior” under School & Mass Education tab.

3. You will be redirected to new page for Junior and Category Wise Rank List

4. Enter registration number, password and date of birth.

5. Your allotment result and rank list will be displayed.

Odisha Plus Two admission: Important dates-

Declaration of rank list: 29.06.2018

1st phase of counselling: 02.07.2018 to 05.07.2018

2nd phase of counselling: 11.07.2018 to 12.07.2018

1st merit list declaration date: 29.06.2018

2nd merit list declaration date: 10.07.2018

Commencement of courses: 24.07.2018

Odisha 10th Matric Result 2018: Odisha Class 10 examination results were declared by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha on May 7. This year, more than 608,031 students had appeared for the class 10 board examination in the state of Odisha across 2,818 centres.