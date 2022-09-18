Odisha CM Patnaik approves Rs 2k crore master plan for VSSUT transformation

Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik has approved a proposed master plan for the development of the Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT) in Sambalpur as a centre of excellence on Saturday, September 17, 2022, according to an official statement.

The VSSUT in western Odisha will be developed as a multidisciplinary engineering and research university by 2030. The statement further added that it will be at par with the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) and the national institutes of technology (NIT).

“Around Rs 2,000 crore will be spent in three phases. Arrangements will be made for 10,864 students to study in 24 undergraduate departments by 2026. Currently, 2,849 students are studying in various courses, according to the Chief Minister’s Office,” the statement said.

According to the master plan, the oldest state-run engineering institution will have seven schools in engineering, skill development centre, medical technology and basic science. Twenty-four engineering programmes, over 14 departments and more than 27 centres of excellence will be established in these, it said.

Furthermore, arrangements will be made for students to study in the institution. Each school will have classrooms, laboratories, professors’ chambers and galleries. Research centres and laboratory facilities will be available in all schools, a release stated.

Each centre of excellence will be partnered with the industry and at least one former student will take over as mentor. These can act as research and consultancy centres for industries, besides being a nodal centre for rural and urban development.

In addition, Patnaik directed that the construction of all smart classrooms should be completed within three months. “The hostel and other repairs will be completed immediately and the institution will be provided with 24-hour power supply,” he said.

On August 25, Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra had visited the institute and made the announcement to upgrade it into a centre of excellence for technical education.

With inputs from PTI.

