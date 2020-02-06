Odisha OJEE 2020 application process begins – How to apply and other details

Those looking to apply may do so at the official website

Candidates who are looking apply for Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2020, hurry up! As the application process for the same has began from Thursday. Those looking to apply may do so at the official website ojee.nic.in. Candidates wishing to study in the fields of integrated MBA, B Pharma, BSc, lateral entry, MCA/MBA/MArch/MPharma/MPlan / MCA/ PGAT may apply. The last date to apply online is March 20, 2020.

While, the written test for the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) will be held in May, the hall ticket for the same will be available online from April 20.

Here’s how candidates may apply

1. Candidates may first visit the official website ojee.nic.in.

2. After reaching the homepage, candidates may click on the link Odisha JEE Main 2019 on the right side.

3. Now, candidates will be directed to the next page.

4. After moving there, candidate may register for exam

5. A new page will open. Candidates may click on the form A, B, C, D or E depending on the course they wish to apply.

6. Candidates may now click on ‘apply at end of new candidate registration’

7. They are now required to fill up their information, create their log-in.

8. After log in-candidates may fill up form and upload their images.

9. After completion of the process, candidates are required to make payment

What are the documents required

While filling their application forms, candidates are required to have scanned copies of signature, coloured photo, left thumb impression, valid mobile phone as well as valid email id.

Candidates looking to apply may note that their names, parents name must be the same as given in their school/university certificates. In case of any difference, the application of candidates will be cancelled, as per the notification.

Later, under any circumstances, candidates won’t be able to change their selected options in the examination form