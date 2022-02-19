  • MORE MARKET STATS

Odisha NEET UG Counselling: Round 2 registration begins! Check details here

Candidates can apply for the current Round 2 of Counselling till February 21, 2022.

Written by Anshika Awasthi
The results for round 2 Odisha NEET UG counselling will be released on March 5.

Odisha NEET UG Counselling: The Round 2 registrations for Odisha NEET UG Counselling 2021 started today at 10 AM on the OJEE NEET website. Candidates can apply for the current Round 2 of Counselling till February 21, 2022, on the official website: ojee.nic.in. Those who register themselves during this time slot can fill and lock their choices between March 1 and March 2. The results for round 2 Odisha NEET UG counselling will be released on March 5. Candidates can report to colleges from March 8 to March 11.

Candidates must also note that they will have to pay a mandatory registration fee of Rs 1,000 while applying for OJEE NEET otherwise their applications will be rejected.

Odisha NEET UG Counselling 2021: Registration guide

1- Visit the official website: ojee.nic.in.

2- Click on the ‘MBBS/BDS Counselling 2021’ link.

3- Key on all the required details and log in.

4- Fill out the application form.

5- Upload the required documents, pay the registration fee and click on submit.

6- Take a printout of the application form.

The first round of the Odisha NEET UG Counselling was wrapped on January 27, 2022. The OJEE NEET UG round 1 merit list was prepared based on the choices filled by the candidates during round 1 registration. All the selected candidates take admission based on their merit list.

