Odisha minister announces additional opportunity for students to clear matric exam after dropping out

Odisha’s School and Mass Education Minister, SR Dash, announced that students who have dropped out of the current Class 10 state board examination will have a chance to clear their papers, according to an official statement.

The minister revealed that a supplementary examination will be scheduled in the future, enabling those who missed the ongoing matriculation exam to take the test, the statement mentioned.

Approximately 13,058 students have dropped out of the examination. The authorities will identify these students and initiate discussions with their parents. Subsequently, parents will be encouraged to persuade their children to appear for the supplementary examination, the minister said.

“Officials would visit the students to find out what prompted them to drop out.

This year, 5.32 lakh students had filled up forms,” he added.