Odisha Mining Corp announces plans to set up skill academy, five schools

Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC) has announced plans to set up five model schools and a skill academy in its operation area. OMC has signed an agreement with Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya Sangathan to set up five ‘Mining Adarsha Vidyalayas’. In addition, the corporation has signed an MoU with the department of technical education and training to establish the Skill Academy at ITI, Koira.

The corporation claims to spend Rs 208 crore to set up the Adarsha Vidyalayas in OMC mining areas and invest Rs 30 crore annually to run these institutions, officials said. Naveen Patnaik, chief minister of Odisha has said that OMC has pioneered many developmental initiatives, steering positive changes in improving the quality of life of the people.

“Its efforts in supporting the state in its fight against COVID-19 pandemic are highly commendable. Be it sports, health, education or peripheral development, the OMC has always put its focused efforts for excellence,” he said.

Patnaik further added that OMC has achieved over 30 million tonne ore production in 2021-22 fiscal with a turnover of Rs 17,000 crore. At the event on Monday, Patnaik also operationalised three iron ore mines at Bansapani, Unchabali and Khndabandha. He also launched two IT modules which include Compliance Management System and Litigation Management System.

With inputs from PTI.

Read Also: upGrad Abroad and Prodigy Finance to offer collateral-free overseas education loans for master’s degrees